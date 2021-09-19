Cowboys lead Chargers 14-11 at halftime

It was a tale of two quarters for the Cowboys and Chargers. The Cowboys led 14-3 after the first quarter and now lead only 14-11 at halftime.

The Cowboys had 13 first downs, 174 yards, including 76 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in the first 15 minutes. The Chargers eight plays, including a 46-yard field goal from Tristan Vizcaino, four first downs and 74 yards.

In the second quarter, Los Angeles had 20 plays, 124 yards and eight first downs. The Cowboys had nine plays, 99 yards and three first downs. Forty-eight of those yards came on the final play of the half when CeeDee Lamb had a 34-yard catch-and-run to the Chargers 17 before a lateral to Ezekiel Elliott, wo ran for 14 yards to the 3.

It was an action-packed first half.

Vizcaino missed a 44-yard field goal off the left upright with three seconds remaining in the first half to deny the Chargers a 14-14 halftime tie. The Chargers got within a field goal after Mike Williams caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert with 9:49 left until halftime and then Austin Ekeler ran in the 2-point conversion.

Herbert had 16 consecutive completions at one point and finished the first half 17-of-20 for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Trevon Diggs had the pick for the Cowboys. Ekeler has five carries for 41 yards and four catches for 16 yards.

The Chargers had nine penalties for 79 yards in the first half.

Dak Prescott went 13-of-16 for 177 yards with an interception. Asante Samuel Jr. had the pick for the Chargers. Lamb has five catches for 80 yards.

Tony Pollard ran for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and Elliott gained 34 yards and scored a touchdown on nine carries.

