Cowboys LB Vander Esch leaves game with neck injury

Cameron Burnett
1 min read

Coming into 2022, linebacker Leighton Vander-Esch’s status in Dallas wasn’t a certainty. Thirteen games into the season, he’s elevated his play as the Cowboys’ leading tackler with 90 total on the season.

During the first quarter in Jacksonville, Vander-Esch suffered a neck injury and is questionable to return. Neck injuries have haunted him throughout his career,

Vander-Esch was walked to the locker room and his role will be covered by the pair of Anthony Barr and Damone Clark if he’s unable to return. Considering the history of neck injuries, it’s an immediate worry for a Dallas defense already battling through injuries.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

