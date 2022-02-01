Cowboys LB Micah Parsons to represent NFC in Pro Bowl Madden 22 Edition for world record attempt

Micah Parsons will be looking to take down the AFC both days of Pro Bowl Weekend… and maybe set a new world record in the process.

The Cowboys rookie linebacker will be teaming up with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl Madden 22 Edition, to be played Saturday evening in Las Vegas, a day prior to the league’s annual all-star game.

Parsons and Jefferson will take on the AFC, led by Browns running back Nick Chubb and Chargers safety Derwin James. The teams will reportedly play “Superstar KO multiplayer mode,” with the action to be streamed on the NFL’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook pages, as well as the official Madden Twitch account and iHeart Radio.

Im the best madden player in the league 🤐 !! It’s on!?! https://t.co/4yBWcdaUkb — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 1, 2022

As if that weren’t enough, organizers of this year’s event will be aiming for the Guinness World Book of Records, too, as the largest projected video game display, to be shown over the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Ex-Bengals star Chad Johnson will host the game at Allegiant Stadium with Charissa Thompson; former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will join in as well.

Given how ultra-competitive Parsons has proven to be this year over everything from bowling to chess to Connect Four to Scrabble to locker room trash can basketball, it’s fair to say the self-proclaimed “best Madden player in the league” is eager to notch a win in this contest, too.

Then on Sunday, Parsons will suit up alongside his NFC teammates for the 2022 Pro Bowl to close out his incredible rookie season.

