Cowboys LB Micah Parsons named NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month… again

Maybe Micah Parsons should have asked Santa to bring him a bigger trophy case for Christmas.

The Cowboys rookie has been named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for December, making it two months in a row that the first-year phenom has been so honored. That’s half the season so far.

According to the team website, Parsons is the first rookie in franchise history to win the award twice in one season. Nick Eatman points out that Parsons won Rookie of the Week accolades in Weeks 8, 10, and 14; he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Week for the win over the Vikings on Oct. 31.

December was a particularly good month for the first-round draft pick, as Parsons racked up 12 tackles, four quarterback sacks, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble… mostly from the linebacker position. His brilliant play on defense was a huge factor in Dallas going 4-0 over the month.

“I’ve got a nice little closet where I’m keeping everything right now, upstairs in my man cave, where I’m going to hang all my nice jerseys, too. ” Parsons said recently of all the hardware and souvenirs he’s collecting over his first year as a pro. “I’m hoping by the end of the year I’ve got a nice collection of things that I can look back and show everybody, and when friends come over, they see how cool it is. I’m just letting it build up right now.”

The Pro Bowl nominee is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, and he has turned himself into a serious contender for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

That “nice little closet” may may need to be expanded in the near future. Who knows, maybe it will have to also include a display case for a Super Bowl ring.

