Cowboys LB Micah Parsons leaves practice early with lower leg injury

Cowboys fans felt like their team was back to full strength on Tuesday as right guard Zack Martin returned to practice. The feeling didn’t last long.

Linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons reportedly left the team session early with an apparent left leg injury, according to media members in attendance at training camp in Oxnard. Parsons had the lower leg wrapped by trainers and, despite a visible limp, was present for the remainder of practice, though he did not participate any further.

The third-year star told reporters he would be getting his leg checked out merely as a precaution.

“It’s football,” he insisted. “I’m not worried about it.”

Micah Parsons left practice with a lower leg injury. Got it taped but never returned pic.twitter.com/ClwzfajYte — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 15, 2023

Parsons explained that he had gotten kicked during practice. The injury occurred during red-zone work for the defense.

The news certainly caused some anxious moments for Cowboys fans, but Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram offered a dose of common sense, stating in a tweet, “If it was serious, the Cowboys would not have let him stay on the practice field for the remainder of practice. They would have checked it out immediately.”

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year did not play in last weekend’s preseason-opening loss to Jacksonville; the Cowboys travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks this Saturday.

Expect plenty of attention to be paid, however, to Parsons’s lower left leg for the next 26 days, right up until the team’s Week 1 contest versus the New York Giants.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire