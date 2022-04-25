Cowboys LB Micah Parsons drops puck prematurely at Hershey Bears game

Cowboys' Parsons drops puck prematurely at Hershey Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Micah Parsons didn’t make many rookie mistakes on the gridiron last season, but he did give hockey fans a laugh at the Hershey Bears’ regular season finale Sunday.

The Capitals’ AHL affiliate invited Parsons — a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — to drop the puck ahead of Hershey’s game against the Syracuse Crunch. And, well, he did exactly what they asked.

Thanks for coming last night, @MicahhParsons11!



We are so sorry for not explaining how a puck drop works. That one is on us. Our bad. pic.twitter.com/WESn2ahUkd — x - Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 25, 2022

Parsons didn’t realize he was supposed to wait for the players to line up for a face off, walking right up to the end of the carpet and dropping the puck before anyone could get set. New York Giants running back and fellow Penn State alumnus Saquon Barkley had to clown him on Twitter for that one.

The NFL’s reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year was a force for the Dallas Cowboys at linebacker in 2021. He racked up 84 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defended in 16 games after being drafted 12th overall last spring.

As good as his first impression was on the NFL stage, Parsons still has some work to do on his ceremonial puck drops.