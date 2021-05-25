Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith will pay six figures to wear No. 9 next season, spoke with Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith will sport a new look next season, and it's one Cowboys fans should recognize well. Smith will change his number from 54 to 9 next year, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

It wasn't long ago that four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Tony Romo wore No. 9 for the Cowboys. Smith reportedly reached out to Romo about the number change. Given that Smith is going through with the change, it's assuming Romo is on board with — or at least didn't object to — Smith wearing No. 9.

Smith must really want the number — which he wore in college — because he's willing to shell out six figures to wear it.

Jaylon Smith is making a jersey switch, moving from No. 54 to No. 9, but it will come at a cost. According to multiple sources, Smith will pay close to mid-six figures to buy out the current inventory of No. 54 jerseys and t-shirts, which follows NFL... https://t.co/zUi2G1Sftg — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 25, 2021

Under NFL rules, players who want to change their number in 2021 have to buy out stock of jerseys and shirts featuring their old number. Smith is willing to do that. Had he waited until next season, Smith would not be required to buy out his old merchandise, according to Archer.

Cowboys don't retire numbers, but ...

The Cowboys are among the teams that don't formally retire numbers. With that said, some numbers are off limits.

"Bob Lily's No. 74, Roger Staubach's No. 12, Troy Aikman's No. 8 and Emmitt Smith's No. 22 are not assigned," according to David Helman of DallasCowboys.com. No Cowboys player has worn No. 9 since Romo retired following the 2016 season. Smith will be the first.

In four seasons with the Cowboys, Smith has racked up 498 tackles and nine sacks. He was elected to the Pro Bowl during the 2019 season.

