Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown suffers knee injury, fears of ACL tear

Former Longhorn DeMarvion Overshown went down with an injury and was carted off in the first quarter of Dallas’ Saturday night preseason game at Seattle.

The third-round pick had emerged as a fan favorite and was on track to carving out a role for himself ahead of the season. However, in what seemed to be a routine tackle on Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet, he ended up grabbing his left leg when the play was done.

While he walked off under his own power into the medical tent, reports are indicating that it is possible that he tore his ACL.

Cowboys fear that rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown may have torn his left ACL in tonight's game vs. Seahawks, two people familiar with situation said. An MRI, however, is needed to grasp injury's nature. Team hopes for good news, but there's concern on talented third-round pick. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

Reports haven’t confirmed yet and the Cowboys are awaiting an MRI result, but a truly unfortunate situation for Overshown.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire