Cowboys Lawrence, Wilson big sacks create first turnover in 3 weeks

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been in the holiday spirit all season, giving when it was their turn to receive. The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t seem to get the memo, as quarterback, and noted turnover machine Carson Wentz took two sacks on the same drive.

The first hit on Wentz came from the oft-criticized DeMarcus Lawrence. The second from Cowboys Wire favorite Donovan Wilson resulted in a fumble.





Donovan Wilson gets to Wentz and forces the fumble. #DallasCowboys 📺: #DALvsPHI on NBC

That marks just the fourth turnover for the Cowboys defense all season. The field position was the best the Dallas offense had seen all season, but unfortunately the ensuing drive ended with Ben DiNucci taking a sack and turning the ball back over. The Cowboys still lead 3-0.