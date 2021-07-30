The Cowboys are 41 days from their season opener, so they have no reason to rush Dak Prescott back to practice.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the team’s mindset on Prescott is “later than sooner.”

The Cowboys will reevaluate Prescott on Monday to see if he will throw Tuesday before the team heads to Canton, McCarthy said.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Cowboys expect to keep their injured veterans, including Prescott, Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, Trysten Hill and DeMarcus Lawrence, at training camp in California to rehab while the team plays in the Hall of Fame Game.

Prescott did conditioning during Friday’s practice.

Prescott left Wednesday’s practice early with shoulder soreness, and an MRI revealed a strained muscle.

Cowboys have “later than sooner” mindset regarding Dak Prescott’s return to practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk