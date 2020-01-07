Cowboys Land on Mike McCarthy

The Cowboys dragged their feet when it came to firing Jason Garrett, which they did over the weekend, but it was apparent Jerry Jones wanted to have something better in place before officially pulling the plug on Garrett. Jones was essentially dating a new girl before breaking up with the current one. Whatever works. The Cowboys interviewed Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy Saturday and Sunday, and McCarthy was the one who landed the gig Monday.

McCarthy really wore out his welcome in Green Bay after coaching the Packers for 13 seasons, but that was a long tenure that included a Super Bowl ring. One could argue that McCarthy should have done more with Aaron Rodgers in his prime, but a Super Bowl title is still a difficult task. Things soured quickly before his firing late in the 2018 season, and McCarthy took the year off this past season to get back to the drawing board and really study the direction the league has gone in recent years, especially in terms of offense. In a recent NFL Network feature, McCarthy made it known he was willing to adjust his offense at his next stop. And that will be Dallas. The Cowboys preferred a veteran coach with a strong track record. McCarthy falls in line with that thinking. It’s a safe hire. McCarthy will need to continue Dak Prescott's upward trajectory along with getting Amari Cooper back under contract to go along with Ezekiel Elliott. It’s a nice situation to fall into, especially with the building blocks on the offensive line. McCarthy is said to be considering keeping OC Kellen Moore and hiring Saints LBs coach Mike Nolan to run the show on the defensive side of the ball as his defensive coordinator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Latest on Coaching Carousel

The Browns have requested to interview Eagles DC Jim Schwarz, and it will happen in the next few days, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Schwartz started his NFL career in Cleveland way back in the day as a scout alongside Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, among others. Cleveland also has interviews lined up with Bills OC Brian Daboll and Patriots OC Josh McDaniels this week. It’s unclear what the Browns are looking for in their new head coach.

Story continues

Ex-Giants coach Pat Shurmur is drawing interest from multiple teams for offensive coordinator jobs, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Shurmur had a strong run as the Vikings’ play-caller in the 2016-17 seasons, winning assistant coach of the year, before landing the Giants’ gig. He’s been a disaster as a head coach in Cleveland and New York, but Shurmur is a strong OC. Meanwhile, the Giants interviewed Patriots WRs and special teams coach Joe Judge for their head-coaching vacancy Monday. He’s a long shot, but never say never.

The Rams are not renewing DC Wade Phillips’ contract. After missing the playoffs following an NFC title the previous season, coach Sean McVay is making changes to his staff. Phillips’ defense wasn’t the problem. He should quickly land another job. It’s unclear where the Rams turn at defensive coordinator, but there will be sweeping changes on that side of the ball.

Skill Player Quick Slants

Jaron Brown (knee) is expected to return for the Divisional round against the Packers. Brown is nothing more than the No. 4 wideout behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and David Moore. … Coach Pete Carroll said Marshawn Lynch is ready to handle a larger chunk of the workload this week against the Packers after getting his legs under him the last two weeks. Travis Homer didn’t impress at all in the Wild Card win with 12 yards on 11 carries and a fumble. … Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa announced he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s expected to be in the discussion as a top-5 pick. … Miles Sanders (knee) will not require offseason surgery. Sanders has major growth potential in Year 2 with Jordan Howard headed for free agency. … According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady is “no lock” to return to the Patriots in 2020. Brady is scheduled for free agency and cannot be franchise-tagged by New England. This story will become a major media point after the playoffs conclude.