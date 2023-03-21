Cowboys land Michigan DT at No. 26 in Daniel Jeremiah’s new mock draft

Blockbuster trades, big-name signings, and surprise cuts have shuffled things for most teams across the NFL, but the Cowboys still have several areas on their roster that could use improvement in 2023.

The interior defensive line remains one of those areas. In Daniel Jeremiah’s most updated mock draft for NFL.com, he has Dallas plugging the hole in a big way with the 26th overall pick.

Mazi Smith, the Michigan redshirt junior, is the third defensive tackle selected in the exercise, with Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Pitt’s Calijah Kancey coming off the board within the first 20 picks.

But Smith is no consolation prize. Says Jeremiah:

“Smith has generated a lot of buzz in personnel circles for his combination of athleticism and power. His best football is ahead of him and he’d fill a need in Dallas.”

The Cowboys have shored up several weak spots so far this offseason, but haven’t really addressed the interior of the defensive line. Johnathan Hankins and Carlos Watkins are still wading around in the free agency pool, and while Smith isn’t projected to necessarily be a Week 1 starter in the pros, he’d certainly be an interesting addition alongside Neville Gallimore, Quinton Bohanna, and Osa Odigihizuwa.

The 6-foot-3-inch 319-pounder topped all defensive tackles at the scouting combine with 34 bench press reps, but opted out of most other events in Indianapolis, saving himself for Michigan’s Pro Day last week. The school reported a 29.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 8 feet, 11 inches.

He did not run the 40-yard dash at either event, though, explaining, “You start training like a track star as a big fella, it starts getting hard on you a little bit,” Smith said. “I’m good at football, man. I ain’t no 100-meter sprinter.”

I know the pass rush productivity from Mazi Smith isn't there but I'm still optimistic about his ability to rush the passer. Mazi's grip strength and agility are absurd for a guy that big. I also think he recognizes pass sets well and can attack an overset with control pic.twitter.com/v3I1o3PFR8 — Nate Christensen (@natech32) March 13, 2023

Many outlets believe Smith to be a better Day 2 prospect than a first-round selection, but several NFL teams have shown serious interest. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, for instance, reportedly met with the 21-year-old twice last week.

Smith has been paired with the Cowboys in several mock draft exercises during this selection cycle.

