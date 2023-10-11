Cowboys land 2 defensive starters and speedy WR in new 2024 NFL mock draft
Our updated four-round mock draft for the Dallas Cowboys splits time between getting help on defense and on offense. The Cowboys have multiple spots where a starter can be upgraded and we feel like this mock draft gives the Cowboys several really good options at spots like offensive guard and wide receiver with an eye to the future.
First round - DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Second round - CB D.J. James, Auburn
James is a smart, instinctive coverage cornerback with elite ball skills and lots of speed.
Third round - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Fourth round - G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Beebe is one of the strongest linemen in the draft and once he is on his spot and gets ahold of you is almost impossible to move.