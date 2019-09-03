Cowboys, La’El Collins agree to long-term extension through 2024

The Cowboys and offensive lineman La'el Collins have a long-term contract done.

The two sides have now agreed on a deal that adds fie more years to Collins’ contract, tying him to the Cowboys through the 2024 season.

Collins has started all 16 games each of the last two seasons and is the starting right tackle again this year as well. The Cowboys now have Collins signed through 2024, while guard Zack Martin is also signed through 2024, and starting left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick are signed through 2023. The Cowboys should be in good shape on the offensive line for years to come.

Now the question becomes who else they can afford to keep on their offense. Ezekiel Elliott is holding out, and Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper are both slated to be free agents after the season. It may be tough to keep all three of them with so much cap space wrapped up in the line.

But that’s for Jerry Jones to worry about. For Collins, this is a good day. Collins may have lost as much as $20 million on his rookie contract because of baseless speculation before the draft that he was involved in a murder. Police later cleared Collins of any involvement in the crime, but by then he had dropped from the first round to undrafted free agent. He’ll never get back the money he lost, but he’ll now get a good payday on this contract.