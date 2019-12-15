Cowboys kicking woes continue, as new kicker boots it out of bounds on his first kickoff

It took one kick for Kai Forbath to earn the rage of Dallas Cowboys fans.

Cowboys fans are fed up with a lot, and the kicking situation is an easy target. Kicker Brett Maher was cut this week after missing his 10th field goal this season. Forbath was signed.

And on the opening kickoff of his Cowboys debut, Forbath kicked the ball out of bounds. The Los Angeles Rams got the ball at the 40-yard line. A second hadn’t even ticked off the clock and Forbath had already made his first mistake as Cowboys kicker.

It has been a long season for the Cowboys in many ways. They had a lot of expectations. The season started well. Then it has slowly come apart, and it’s likely Jason Garrett doesn’t survive it, even if the Cowboys win a terrible NFC East. The kicking situation was just one part of the problem.

Maher was out, Forbath was in, but the results seemed familiar.

Kai Forbath's Dallas Cowboys career didn't start well. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

