Cowboys Keys to Victory: Parsons’, Diggs’ defensive playmaking, Prescott’s precision

The Dallas Cowboys got back to their winning ways with a 43-3 beatdown of the Atlanta Falcons last week. In Week 11, however, they face a different challenge with the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off a 400-yard performance with five touchdown passes against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Chiefs defense has forced five turnovers during their three-game win streak.

Dallas has performed well away from AT&T Stadium this season, posting a 3-1 record and with their lone loss a close defeat at the hands of the defending Super Bowl champions on coronation night. The Cowboys can make a huge statement going into Arrowhead Stadium and picking up a win, and here are three players who will be key in making that a reality.

Death, taxes and Diggs getting interceptions are becoming the three certainties in life. Diggs went two games without one until picking off Matt Ryan last week giving him an incredible eight interceptions in nine games.

The task for Diggs this week will be to win the chess match with Mahomes and get his hands on another interception or two to give the Cowboys offense opportunities to cash in on short fields. The Chiefs have plenty of weapons in Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and others, making the assignment for Diggs a tough one.

If Diggs can continue his opportunistic ways and take the ball away, the Cowboys can build an early lead and take the usually spirited crowd at Arrowhead out of the game.

Micah Parsons will be needed in multiple roles

Parsons can do it all. The swiss-army knife of the Cowboys defense has caused havoc from the linebacker spot with his sideline-to-sideline speed and his pass-rushing ability off the edge. Against the Chiefs and their high-powered offense, Parsons will need to be at his best.

Dallas is going into yet another game without starting defensive ends Tank Lawrence and Randy Gregory, their third of the season and second consecutive. Pressure on Mahomes will be key, but at the same time the last thing the Cowboys defense wants is for the Chiefs’ running game to have a big day and force them to load the box.

Parsons will be vital in neutralizing the Chiefs’ ground attack and forcing them into long downs and distances which will allow him to put his hand in the dirt and keep pressure on Mahomes and build on the six sacks he’s already accumulated.

Over the last three games, Parsons has had his best stretch of the season as he’s amassed 27 tackles (eight tackles for loss), 3.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. The Cowboys’ defense could use another herculean effort from him against the Chiefs with how dangerous they are on offense.

Dak Prescott will have to be, well, Dak Prescott

Prescott bounced back against the Falcons with nearly 300 yards passing and three total touchdowns after his worst outing of the season against the Denver Broncos. This week, Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense face a Chiefs’ defense that allows 6.2 yards per play, the second-worst in the NFL, and are ranked 26th overall.

Although wide receiver Amari Cooper is out due to landing on the Reserve/COVID list, Prescott has plenty of weapons at his disposal. If he can methodically pick the Chiefs defense apart, it will open up the Cowboys’ fourth-ranked rushing attack led by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, making it a pick-your-poison situation for Kansas City.

Prescott’s 110.8 passer rating leads the NFL and his 70.3% completion rate ranks second for all quarterbacks. The Cowboys will need that type of precision from Prescott this Sunday, and if he’s constantly making plays, it will be a long day at the office for the Chiefs defense.

