What will Cowboys do if Kellen Moore receives interest as a head coaching candidate in 2020?

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson break down the Dallas Cowboys' blazing 2-0 start, led in part by new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. With head coach Jason Garrett's contract expiring at the end of this season, Paylor and Robinson wonder if the Cowboys could be put in a position where they have to choose between Garrett and Moore if the latter receives significant interest as a potential head coaching candidate. If the 2019 offseason was any indication, a young offensive mind like Moore could be the most sought-after coach on the market, leading them to wonder, "what would Jerry do?"

