Cowboys’ Kellen Moore expected to interview with the Jags late next week, Todd Bowles set to interview early

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already interviewed Doug Pederson will move on to interviews with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Tampa Bay Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles next week. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Moore will interview virtually late next week, while Bowles will do so early.

Moore, who is viewed as a Sean McVay-type candidate (just 33 years old), has been a hot name this season due to the work he’s done with the Cowboys’ offense. The group entered this week ranked first in total offense, third in passing, and sixth in rushing.

While Moore has more to work with than Jacksonville with his current team, he’s done a nice job distributing the wealth with running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard and pass-catchers Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, and Dalton Schultz. He’s also done a good job with quarterback Dak Prescott, who the Cowboys signed to a mega-deal last year.

Meanwhile, Bowles is a candidate with head coaching experience (with the New York Jets from 2015-18) and has coached in the NFL since 2000. During his head coaching stint, he was able to garner a record of 26-41, but after reuniting with Bruce Arians (who he worked with in Arizona) he’s ready to take another shot at it.

Earlier in his career, Bowles was a secondary coach for the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles before his stop in Arizona with Arians. He also had stints as an assistant head coach and interim head coach in Miami and as an interim defensive coordinator with the Eagles.

The Bucs are coming off a Super Bowl LV victory and Bowles has been a vital part of their success under Arians. Currently, Bowles’ unit is ranked tenth overall and a big reason for that is because they are third against the run. While with the Bucs, he’s had the opportunity to coach up notables like Vita Vea, Shaq Barrett, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Lavonte David along the way, to name a few.