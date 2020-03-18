Cowboys keeping L.P. Ladouceur on one-year deal

L.P. Ladouceur is staying. Jason Witten is leaving.

Why does that matter?

Witten has played the most games in Cowboys’ history at 255, but he’s leaving for the Raiders. Ladouceur agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys that guarantees him nearly $900,000, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

That means the long snapper can get within two games of Witten’s team record this season with a chance to break it, if he returns to the Cowboys for a 17th season, in 2021.

Ladouceur, 39, has played 237 games since joining the Cowboys in 2005.

