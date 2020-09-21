Sunday saw a long list of players pick up injuries that will keep them out for weeks, months or the rest of the season.

It remains to be seen if Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will be added to that list.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, that Lawrence was limited to 28 snaps because of a knee injury “that we were just keeping an eye on.” McCarthy said he anticipated having more of an update when the Cowboys resume practicing on Wednesday.

Lawrence had five tackles on those 28 snaps, but no sacks or hits on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. McCarthy said he’s looking for more from the team’s pass rush and a healthy Lawrence would be one way to improve the chances of getting it.

Cowboys “keeping an eye on” DeMarcus Lawrence’s knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk