How do Cowboys keep their win streak alive vs. Eagles 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses on how do the Dallas Cowboys keep their win streak alive vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
"GMFB" discusses on how do the Dallas Cowboys keep their win streak alive vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
‘Seemed like a harsh tackle’, says one social media user
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
Here are 3 trades the Patriots should consider making before the November 1 deadline.
Alabama vs Tennessee game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 7 game on Saturday, October 15
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
The man who was shoved to the ground by Davante Adams following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs has filed a police report.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
Sean Payton and any other “unicorn” coaching hire should be paying attention. The next assumed franchise quarterback should, too.
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
Trent Dilfer shows praise to successful week for Justin Fields and shares one of his evaluator's opinions on Fields.
Injuries continue to mount and the first of the byes are here, creating new challenges for fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his top pickups for Week 6.
Who should you target on the waiver wire in your fantasy football league heading into Week 6?