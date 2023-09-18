Cowboys will keep feeding Tony Pollard after career-high carries and catches vs. Jets

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had 25 carries and seven catches, both career highs, on Sunday against the Jets. And Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is not concerned about giving Pollard too big a workload.

McCarthy said today that Pollard has “always shown incredible endurance" and can handle what the Cowboys' offense throws at him.

"I feel like he’s definitely built for it," McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Pollard played 56 offensive snaps on Sunday, and McCarthy said he may have been more impressed with how Pollard blocked on the plays when he didn't get the ball.

“He’s doing all the little things we’re asking of him," McCarthy said.

Two weeks into the season, Pollard has an NFL-high 48 touches. No running back in the league is getting as much work as Pollard.