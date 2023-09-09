Cowboys should keep close eyes on these 4 OG prospects in CFB

The offensive guard conversation in Dallas starts with Zack Martin, of course. He is still at the top of his game and an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate, and after a summer holdout he got the guaranteed money his status deserves. Currently opposite him is young phenom Tyler Smith, but his long-term future is still up in the air whether he is a tackle or guard.

Behind them sits no proven depth, though. Asim Richards played well in his minimal snaps during the preseason, as did UDFA rookie T.J. Bass, but whether or not either is in line for a starting role can’t yet be determined. Because of the long-term uncertainty Dallas will likely continue to look into the market during the last half of each draft. Here are several players to watch during the CFB season who could be diamonds in the rough.

Christian Haynes, UConn

Christian Haynes has been a known name around the UConn fandom but has just recently grabbed nationwide attention. In 2022 he started all 13 games at guard and earned All-American honors while being a key contributor to the Huskies offense that averaged nearly 200 yards on the ground.

He is a thick and stout guard, standing at 6-foot-2, 313 pounds, but can maul over linemen bigger than him and still move with guys lighter than him. What he lacks in length he makes up for with quick feet, a quick punch, and strong hands. Not to mention he does not take a single down off, finishing every play to the whistle and demoralizing his opponent.

Two difference instances of UConn RG Christian Haynes (#64) showing his movement skills. First making the backside cutoff block (and tossing the defender to the turf) and then, climbing and sealing off the LB. Not hard to see why he’s a top SR OL prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/4QxGyrT8nk — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) July 6, 2023

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Layden Robinson is a fifth-year senior out of Manvel, Texas who has played over 30 games as an Aggie. He has struggled to gain the attention of the national media but has been as consistent as they come. Playing right guard in 2022, he was a key factor which led the way for 1,000-yard rusher Devon Achane.

He has excelled as a run blocker, mostly due to his size and strength standing at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds. In pass protection, there is room for growth as this is when his technical flaws are on show. If Dallas believes Tyler Smith is the long-term answer at LT, combining Smith and Robinson would make running to the left extremely lucrative.

Catching up with @AggieFootball OL Layden Robinson (@d_robinson78) who is working with @itsdannyarnold this offseason down @PlexAthlete. Good stuff from @KHOUSports video journalist @mikeorta today. pic.twitter.com/iFDqWWMKw1 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGotera) January 11, 2022

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Cooper Beebe was an integral part to the success of Kansas State last season and to rookie running back Deuce Vaughns’s collegiate career. He returns for his fifth season with the team and is on both the Outland and Lombardi award lists. He has 35 career starts to his name and per PFF he has yet to allow a sack in 803 career snaps.

Beebe is a staggering 6-foot-4, 335 pounds, and can manhandle guys at the point of attack. He originally played tackle but got kicked inside in 2022 full-time and that is when his career took off. Beebe should be atop the list of interior offensive linemen to watch this season and come next year’s draft.

Tairiq Stewart, North Carolina A&T

Originally playing for ASA Brooklyn in the NJCAA Division, Tairiq Stewart found his way to West Virginia first before finding himself in North Carolina and securing a spot on one of the best HBCU teams in the country. He is noticeably bigger than many opponents, standing at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds which is more than servicable at the next level.

Stewart has played mostly tackle due to his size advantage but can also kick inside and give teams a boost to their pass protection from the interior. His strength, length, and experience will be massive for the Aggies this season and will surely boost his draft stock come April.

Tairiq Stewart is an offensive lineman with very good athleticism and blocking scheme versatility. – Size & Physical Traits

– Athleticism & Lateral Quickness

– Tenacity in the Run Game#DraftHBCUPlayers pic.twitter.com/6qKk0IUdw8 — Gerald J. Huggins II, M.A. (@Coach_HugginsJr) July 16, 2023

