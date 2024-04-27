What to know about Dallas Cowboys’ third-round draft picks Cooper Beebe, Marist Liufau

The Dallas Cowboys selected Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe with the first of two third-round picks in the 2024 draft on Friday. He was taken with the ninth pick in the round, 73rd overall. The pick was acquired as part of the trade with the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Cowboys then took Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau with the 24th pick, 87th overall, in the third round.

COOPER BEEBE

School: Kansas State

Round: 3, Pick 73

Height: 6-3 Weight: 322

Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.

What you should know about him: Beebe won numerous Big 12 and national honors, from first-team all-conference to consensus All-American. He was a finalist for the Outland Trophy and a Lombardi Award semifinalist. Played 51 games with 48 starts for the Wildcats.

How he fits on Cowboys: The second offensive lineman picked in two days, Beebe could be a starter or a top reserve on an offensive line that was depleted with free agent defections.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.