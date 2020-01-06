The Cowboys just hired ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy for some reason

If you're a Cowboys fan -- and the odds say you probably are -- then congrats: Mike McCarthy is your favorite football team's new head coach.

According to Jay Glazer and his scoopage alert, your Monday morning is just absolutely oozing with scoopage:

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

McCarthy, you may remember, is a grumpy henchman from any Marvel movie that also happened to coach the Packers from 2006-2018. While there, he benched Brett Favre, won a Super Bowl, and, last but certainly not least, found a way to make Aaron Rodgers a sympathetic figure. He was fired after a 2018 home loss to the (2-9) Arizona Cardinals, which is all you need to know about that game.

And hey, here's a pretty weird tweet about the whole process:

New Cowboys' HC Mike McCarthy stayed over Jerry Jones' house on Saturday night, per source. "Once you stay at Jerrry's house, he doesn't lose his guy," said source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

It makes sense: when you've got a chance to make a coaching hire that will thrill absolutely no one besides the immediate McCarthy family (congrats!), you can't let it slip through your hands. Great work Jerry!

