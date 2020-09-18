Cowboys’ Jones, McCarthy less confident now on Tyron Smith: ‘We’ll see at gametime’
At 7:30 Friday morning, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he was "not alarmed" by left tackle Tyron Smith missing practice the day prior due to a neck issue. By 11 a.m., though, he had disclosed to the media that Smith had not participated in the morning's walk-through, and team owner Jerry Jones had called the seven-time Pro Bowler "a game-time decision.". Moments after Jones's comments, while speaking with reporters on a conference call from The Star, McCarthy confirmed that Smith's neck injury occurred during the individual portion of drills on Thursday.