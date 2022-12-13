Cowboys’ Johnathan Hankins out for rest of regular season, may return for playoffs

Cowboys nose tackle Johnathan Hankins is out for the final four games of the regular season but may be ready to go for the playoffs.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said today on 105.3 The Fan that Hankins suffered a pectoral strain on Sunday that will require about a month of recovery time.

“You can see Johnathan back for the playoffs. He won’t be back before then,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pound Hankins arrived in Dallas in October when the Cowboys made a trade with the Raiders. He has been in the starting lineup the last three weeks and is an important part of the defensive line rotation, especially in short-yardage situations. The Cowboys will hope he’s good to go for the wild card round of the playoffs.

