Cowboys, Johnathan Hankins agree to run it back for 2023

The Dallas Cowboys’ run defense was in a sorry state at the midpoint of last season. Stopping the run isn’t anywhere near as important as stopping the pass, but it still benefits a defense to be able to do both. Dallas wasn’t egregious in their overall run defense; their DVOA put them at middle of the pack based on the teams they were facing and the situations where they were giving up the run yardage.

Still, there was room for improvement and they found that in a trade pickup of nose tackle Johnathan Hankins. Playing out his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, Hankins immediately improved Dallas’ stoutness up the middle. Now, the club will get to see what that looks like with him there for an entire offseason. On Wednesday the two sides agreed to a one-year deal to have Hankins anchor the middle for 2023.

Johnathan Hankins going back to #Cowboys on a one-year deal, source tells @theScore. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 29, 2023

The deal is reported to be for $1.5 million.

Cowboys are re-signing NT Johnathan Hankins to a one-year contract, person familiar with agreement said. Deal is worth about $1.5M. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 29, 2023

Hankins, 31 on Thursday, has played 10 seasons in the league after being drafted by the New York Giants in the second round of 2013. At 6-foot-3, 340 pounds he’s provided elite run-stuffing ability each stop.

