Cowboys-Jets inactives: Cooks, Smith out, leave shorthanded in Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys are missing their newest weapon for the home opener in AT&T Stadium against the New York Jets. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was listed as question able throughout the week with a knee injury nad it’s going to keep him out in Week 2.

Second-year lineman Tyler Smith is inactive for the second-straight week as Dallas awaits their full-strength offensive line. It’s a lingering hamstring injury, and he’s still day-to-day moving forward. Dallas hopes his absence doesn’t bite them too badly against a strong New York front. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Donovan Wilson will spend another week on the sidelines as he works back from a calf injury in training camp.

For the Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was already moved to the IR, but his loss is obviously the largest. Take a look at the full list of inactives for the Cowboys’ Week 2 bout with the Jets.

WR Brandin Cooks

OG Tyler Smith

S Donovan Wilson

CB Noah Igbinoghene

DL Villami Fehoko Jr.

Emergency third QB Trey Lance

Jets K Greg Zuerlein

Remaining Jets inactives

RB Izzy Abanikanda

WR Jason Brownlee

OL Max Mitchell

DE Will McDonald

LB Zaire Barnes

CB Bryce Hall

