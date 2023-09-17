Cowboys-Jets inactives: Cooks, Smith out, leave shorthanded in Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are missing their newest weapon for the home opener in AT&T Stadium against the New York Jets. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was listed as question able throughout the week with a knee injury nad it’s going to keep him out in Week 2.
Second-year lineman Tyler Smith is inactive for the second-straight week as Dallas awaits their full-strength offensive line. It’s a lingering hamstring injury, and he’s still day-to-day moving forward. Dallas hopes his absence doesn’t bite them too badly against a strong New York front. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Donovan Wilson will spend another week on the sidelines as he works back from a calf injury in training camp.
For the Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was already moved to the IR, but his loss is obviously the largest. Take a look at the full list of inactives for the Cowboys’ Week 2 bout with the Jets.
WR Brandin Cooks
OG Tyler Smith
S Donovan Wilson
CB Noah Igbinoghene
DL Villami Fehoko Jr.
CB Eric Scott Jr.
Emergency third QB Trey Lance
Jets K Greg Zuerlein
Remaining Jets inactives
RB Izzy Abanikanda
OL Max Mitchell
DE Will McDonald
LB Zaire Barnes
CB Bryce Hall