Here are the Cowboys’ new jersey number assignments for 2023

The Dallas Cowboys prove year after year that despite some hopeful challengers, they remain America’s Team. They bring 80,000 fans to their preseason games, routinely packing AT&T Stadium with over 100,000 during regular season ones. They are almost always the most expensive ticket on the schedule for their road opponents. When on the boob tube, they constantly dominate TV ratings and the list of most viewed television shows, not just sporting events. And jersey sales? Forget about it. Dallas stars are sprinkled throughout the top 10 and 20 merchandise sales while other teams feel lucky to have just one name on the list.

And for that reason, new jersey assignments are a big deal for the Dallas Cowboys. Even the lesser known players have sales numbers that other teams would die for. So now that the 53-man roster is set and players have been released, new jersey numbers were available and a handful of players took advantage and have switched up. Take a look at who has a new number and a final gaze of them in their old duds. New jersey numbers will make their debuts in practice next week.

By the way, the man in the pic is equipment manager Bucky Buchanan.

Safety Jayron Kearse - No. 1

Kearse takes over the No. 1 jersey after stating he wanted the newly available No. 0 this season. At first Kearse said he didn’t want to buy out all of the No. 27 jerseys (as per NFL rules) but now has apparently changed his mind after Kelvin Joseph has left the club via trade. Brandon Aubrey also sported No. 1 during the preseason.

Safety Markquese Bell - No. 14

Bell flips his number from 41 to 14, taking over the one vacated when Jabril Cox was waived. Cox landed with the Washington Commanders through waiver claim. Bell wore No. 5 in college so one has to assume he’s chosen to break that down in the pro ranks.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey - No. 17

Kickers just don’t have the pull to demand a jersey, not unproven rooks at least. Aubrey moves on to No. 17 which was worn by WR Dennis Houston, who is now on the New York Giants practice squad.

CB Noah Igbinoghene - No. 19

While Kearse is taking Joseph’s number, Igbinoghene is taking Joseph’s spot on the roster. The trade brought in the former first-round pick and he takes over the number last worn by WR Dontario Drummond.

RB Hunter Luepke - No. 40

The running back made his way onto the 53-man roster after an impressive preseason finale and gives up his summer gear for a fall No. 40. Nobody was wearing that number for the Cowboys, but… *evil grin*

(Practice Squad) DE Willington Previlon - No. 94

The defensive tackle has been added to the practice squad and will sport the famous DeMarcus Ware number recently vacated by Ben Banogu.

(Practice Squad) OL Sean Harlow - No. 65

Harlow wore this number with the Giants before being waived.

(IR) TE John Stephens - No. 81

Stephens is going to miss the entire season after a torn ACL, but the rookie UDFA will do it under the 81 formerly worn by Simi Fehoko.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire