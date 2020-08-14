During a turbulent time in NFL history, Jerry Jones went 109 days without addressing the media. Now we know why.

For months, Jerry Jones was quiet.

The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the NFL’s historically impervious offseason schedule. The stock market tanked on fear and a brief oil pricing war — hammering Jones’ energy company, Comstock Resources — but rebounded aggressively under massive government stimulus. Social protest and a groundswell of support for the Black Lives Matter movement swept across parts of America, including prominent involvement from a handful of Dallas Cowboys players.

Inside it all, the NFL’s most lucrative franchise went about its business, making headlines with additions, subtractions and a prominent quarterback extension that never came to pass.

Along the way, questions persisted: Where has Jerry Jones been? Why isn’t he speaking? And at what point will he weigh in on the considerable number of questions that have piled up since the NFL draft?

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones went 109 days during a turbulent time for the NFL and the country without addressing the media even though there were plenty of things the "shadow commissioner" could have addressed in that time. (Tony Gutierrez/AP) More

That time finally came early this week, after a seemingly unprecedented 109 consecutive days without Jones fielding an open session with the media. And if you listened closely Wednesday, there was a significant clue over why that stretch might have come to pass. One that suggests Jones is still calibrating his compass on what he undoubtedly sees as a complicated spot for himself — reaching deep into his roster of players while conversely stretching to his relationship with President Donald Trump and parts of the Cowboys’ fan base.

Jerry Jones was left catching up as NFL went new direction

Here is the colliding space that Jerry Jones is living in right now:

Can he embrace peaceful protests when he has been steadfastly against players kneeling during the national anthem?

Can he be an unquestioning supporter of law enforcement, despite his players speaking about disparities in community policing?

As the NFL’s most powerful franchise owner, can he remain a staple of the league’s public image at a time when the league itself is reshaping how it looks at the world (and vice versa)?

And finally, what this all boils down to: Can Jerry Jones change? And should he have to?

That’s what the Cowboys owner is wrapped up in. His world and his league set off in a direction that has left him catching up. And it took 109 days before he was ready to talk about that. Now, it’s going to take another month before any of us get the legitimate coordinates on the “Where Is Jerry Now” GPS.

This is precisely what Jones created for himself, thanks to decades of being one of the primary filters that every piece of league business ran through. You don’t earn the title of “Shadow Commissioner” by keeping your nose out of league affairs. That’s a title that comes from installing yourself in the middle of everything that matters in the NFL — to the point that Jones saying anything of substance about a league issue produces national headlines.

Expanding into China? More international games? Collective bargaining problems? National television negotiations? Relocating teams to Los Angeles? Embracing gambling proceeds as a form of revenue? Launching a Las Vegas franchise?

If and when Jones spoke on those topics (or an endless stream of others) his words instantly became a story that significantly shaped the forthcoming narrative.

All of which was fine — right up to the point that the NFL became a beacon in both political and social issues. That is where things got hellishly complicated for Jones because there was a chance that what he said or did would eventually run counter to the message the league was embracing. Suddenly, there was a threat that he could be a lightning rod in a negative way for the rest of the NFL, which has been a rarity during the course of his franchise ownership

That is where we are right now. And that is why Jerry Jones didn’t speak for 109 days.