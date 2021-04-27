Cowboys, Jerry Jones will not be drafting from the yacht in 2021

K.D. Drummond
·2 min read
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic through the NFL for a loop when it came to their offseason protocol. In regards to the NFL draft, things were thrown askew in the cancelling of the event in Las Vegas and having to go virtual on everything from the prospect visits to the war rooms where teams cluster together to make decisions on draft day.

While the prospect visits were still virtual this year, and the Dallas Cowboys front office waxing poetic about how much more in-depth they were able to get with potential picks than ever before, one beautiful result from last year’s struggle is going away. Team owner Jerry Jones will not be conducting his portion of the process from his impressive yacht.

Thanks to the tremendous rollout of the vaccination around the country, teams are going to be allowed to have some semblance of an in-person draft. It won’t compare to years past when everyone and their momma was in the Cowboys War Room, but there will be in-person participation.

Along with fans watching CeeDee Lamb confiscate his girlfriend’s phone, Jones’ yacht was the talk of Cowboys social media.

Back to the bunker at the $1.5 billion facility in Frisco, apparently. The struggle is real.

Final 7-round mock draft: Cowboys wait on secondary but solve every issue

