Cowboys’ Jerry Jones: No Ring of Honor additions planned for 2023

For the fifth season in a row, the Cowboys Ring of Honor will apparently remain a 22-man club.

Team owner Jerry Jones told reporters on Monday that he has no current plans to add any new members to the club’s most exclusive list, whose names adorn the walls of the very stadium that America’s Team calls home. The announcement was first reported by David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

That means, most notably, another year of waiting for former head coach Jimmy Johnson. Johnson won two Super Bowls for the organization in his first five years at the pro level and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

On his own enshrinement weekend, Johnson had the spotlight stolen by Jones when he was told- on live TV, no less– that he’d finally be immortalized in the Ring of Honor, even after a highly-publicized decades-long feud between the two.

That was nearly two years ago.

At the time, Jones hinted that he wanted to let Johnson’s Hall of Fame accolade stand alone, without the distraction of another big ceremony that same year.

When asked about it again last summer, the owner made it sound like the Cowboys normally throw together a Ring of Honor ceremony “a week or two” ahead of time, even though that has not been the case for the majority of inductees over the past two decades.

Johnson isn’t the only former Cowboys luminary waiting his turn. Defensive standout DeMarcus Ware will go in the Hall of Fame this summer but is not yet a member of the Ring of Honor. This will be tight end Jason Witten’s third season out of the league, even though Emmitt Smith was put in the Ring of Honor just seven months after his retirement. Jones has previously promised that quarterback Tony Romo would be in the Ring of Honor one day; Romo last played in 2016.

Longtime VP of player personnel Gil Brandt was the last man to be placed in the Ring of Honor, in November of 2018.

