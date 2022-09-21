Cowboys Jerry Jones impressed by Eagles’ Jalen Hurts after MNF

Even Jerry Jones had to give it up for Hurts after MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts had a masterful performance against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Down in Texas, Jerry Jones was impressed.

“Well, Hurts has really evolved and is better than when he came out than you might have thought,” the Cowboys owner said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning. “I was particularly impressed with his passing. I watched every snap last night. That’s what we’ve got.”

Jones seemed a little concerned.

Hurts on Monday night completed 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards. He threw a touchdown and ran for two more as the Eagles dismantled the Vikings 24-7.

The Eagles are off to a hot start. They have a 2-0 record with a legitimate chance to build up an early lead on the rest of the NFC East. The Cowboys are the reigning division champions but have a 1-1 record and are without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least a few more weeks.

There hasn’t been a repeat NFC East champion since the Eagles from 2001-04. All four teams have taken turns atop the division in the years since.

The Cowboys know what it’s like to find their franchise quarterback outside of an early round in the draft. They got Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and Tony Romo was undrafted before that.

“[Hurts is] a guy that has always been able to run, very athletic, very strong,” Jones said. “And that’s not surprising. But it doesn’t surprise me or startle me that we’re playing a Philadelphia team with a quarterback threat. I don’t dream of playing these teams that ultimately don’t have a quarterback that they’ve got a plan to move the ball with. They’ve certainly done that with him. And they’re doing a good job up there. And they’re going to be all we can handle.”

The Eagles host the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 16 and the Cowboys host the rivalry game on Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium.

