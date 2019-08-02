Jerry Jones dismisses worries over Ezekiel Elliott deal: 'When have I ever not done one?'

We’re almost a week away from the Dallas Cowboys’ first preseason game, and running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to hold out in hopes of a big contract extension.

While Elliott works out in Cabo, the Cowboys are insisting that they don’t need a rushing champion to compete for a Super Bowl and that they can’t pay Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper the big contracts they deserve. As Bobby Wagner and Michael Thomas get their big extensions, the Cowboys and Elliott remain locked in a staring contest.

Jerry Jones insists he’s still not worried about getting a deal done.

Jerry Jones’ latest Ezekiel Elliott comments

Speaking with reporters at Cowboys practice on Thursday, Jones was asked if he was worried about not reaching a deal with Eliott.

His response, via the Dallas Morning News:

"No,'' the Cowboys owner. "I don't in any way...When have I ever not done one? I don't worry about that. You just keep plugging.''

Jones also reportedly mentioned that, while he thinks deal will eventually be done, he doesn’t see a point in time when Elliott’s holdout becomes problematic for both sides:

"I don't see a point,'' Jones said. "I don't see a point months into the season. While we've got some sloppy rules relative to holdouts right now... "They do bite when you don't play. I don't have a time that I'm looking at that is a concern in my mind of, 'oh my goodness.'''

Elliott is scheduled to hit free agency following the 2020 season, while Prescott and Cooper are entering contract years.

The Cowboys have some big decisions to make over the next few seasons. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On the Cowboys’ side in Elliott negotiations are collective bargaining agreement rules that allow the team to put more financial pressure on Elliott. Per ESPN, Elliott faces a daily fine of $40,000 for his holdout, which has gone on for seven days and five practices. The holdout has also reached long enough that the Cowboys are allowed to seek repayment of a prorated portion of Elliott’s rookie signing bonus, maxing out at $1.02 million.

Of course, $1 million represents a small fraction of what Elliott hopes to bring in with the extension he’s seeking. We’ll see how the Cowboys are willing to give that to Elliott, as well as Prescott and Cooper.

