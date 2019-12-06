Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'Chicago took it to us. They deserved the win'

The Bears dismantled the Cowboys on Thursday night to improve to 7-6 and all of a sudden it's Super Bowl or bust again.

Chicago took a 24-7 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back despite the Cowboys making things interesting down the stretch.

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave credit where credit is due while acknowledging the Soldier Field beatdown they were dealt.

"Chicago took it to us," Jones said, via the NFL Network. "They deserved the win."

Bears fans are jumping back on the playoffs bandwagon faster than kids hurdling fences to sneak into Lollapalooza.

Chicago is officially looking ahead toward a Bears-Packers game and the excitement level is at pre-Week 1 levels of hype after beating the Cowboys on Thursday night.

