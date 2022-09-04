Cowboys, Jason Peters still working on a deal

The negotiations started Friday. They haven’t ended yet. They may conclude with a deal.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cowboys and veteran tackle Jason Peters are still working toward a contract.

It could happen by Monday.

The 40-year-old would bolster an offensive line that recently lost starting left tackle Tyron Smith. Rookie first-rounder Tyler Smith has moved from left guard to left tackle, and he is expected to start next Sunday night, when the Cowboys host the Buccaneers.

The two teams started the season a year ago, with the Cowboys giving the Bucs everything they could handle on the night they raised a banner in Tampa Bay.

