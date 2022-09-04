Cowboys, Jason Peters reportedly working toward a deal

It sounds like Jason Peters is going to be a Cowboy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon.

Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal.

Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith, who recently tore his hamstring. That injury left the Cowboys in a tough position. Now their chances of repeating as NFC East champions might largely hinge on the play of the aging Eagles great.

“That’s going to be really strange,” Jordan Mailata said after the news of Peters’ visit to Dallas broke. “That’s the one thing I did think about actually, was seeing him in a Dallas Cowboys outfit. It’s kind of weird.”

If Peters signs with the Cowboys, we won’t have to wait too long for his return to Philly. The Cowboys will be in Philadelphia in Week 6 for a Sunday Night Football matchup on Oct. 16.

Peters spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, his last in 2020. His Eagles career began in 2009, when he was traded from the Bills. He was a Pro Bowler in his first seven seasons as an Eagle, making it nine straight in his career. The end of his time in Philadelphia was marred by some nagging injuries, but Peters is still an all-time great Eagle.

Last season, Peters played for the Bears and started 15 games. The potential Hall of Famer is no longer at his peak but played well in Chicago. He was PFF’s 21st-ranked tackle in the league in 2021.

It was strange to see Peters in a Bears uniform last year … but that’s nothing compared to how strange it will be to see a star on his helmet.

