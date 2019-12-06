Cowboys, Jason Garrett have no answers in 31-24 loss to Bears

The Cowboys remain in first place in the NFC East with a losing record, but they look like they’re going nowhere fast after a 31-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Owner Jerry Jones’ fairytale officially has turned into a nightmare.

Chicago stayed in the NFC wild-card picture, moving to 7-6 on the season with an impressive victory. The Bears and Mitchell Trubisky are playing their best football of the season, gaining 382 yards while holding the Cowboys to seven points until the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys added garbage stats and empty points in the final 15 minutes.

Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as he and his teammates dominated and embarrassed the Cowboys, who have lost three in a row and four of their past five.

It brought back memories of the 45-7 loss the Cowboys had to the Packers in Week Nine of the 2010 season that got Wade Phillips fired. The following week, Jason Garrett made his head coaching debut as interim coach.

Could Thursday night have been Garrett’s last game as the Cowboys’ head coach? The Cowboys have 10 days until their next game.

Jones didn’t fire Garrett after the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bills, believing his team still had a chance for a “fairytale” finish. The loss to the Bears showed him otherwise.

It wasn’t as close as the final score might have indicated. The Cowboys gained 184 yards in the first three quarters when they trailed 24-7 and had 224 in the fourth quarter when they scored 17 points.

The Bears did whatever they wanted — aside from two turnovers — and looked a lot like the 2018 contenders they were. Trubisky threw touchdown passes of 5 and 8 yards to Allen Robinson and 14 yards to Anthony Miller. He also ran for a 23-yard touchdown.

Trubisky entered the game with 80 rushing yards this season. He had 63 against the Cowboys.

It seems a long time ago that Dak Prescott was in the MVP conversation, and it was only three weeks ago.

Prescott had his third consecutive subpar game, going 27-for-49 for 334 yards and a touchdown. In the past three games, he is 78-of-131 for 901 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.