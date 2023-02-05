Cowboys Jake Ferguson’s first season shows promising future lies ahead

After seeing many of their targeted and scouted tight end prospects go off the board in the top-100, the Cowboys selected Wisconsin tight end, Jake Ferguson, with pick No. 129 in the 2022 NFL draft. However unlike most Day 3 tight ends making the jump, Ferguson hit the ground running in Oxnard, quickly becoming a fan favorite and a vital piece of Dallas’ offensive attack.

The Cowboys entered the draft with a significant need at the position.

They had Dalton Schultz, a 2021 breakout player, sitting atop their depth chart but behind him talent was shallow. A career-threatening hip injury struck Blake Jarwin from the equation and both Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon were limited in their offerings.

To make matters worse, Schultz was playing on a franchise tag in 2022, indicating a decent chance he’d be playing elsewhere in one year’s time.

Dallas, known for frequently employing 12 personnel (packages that include two tight ends), didn’t just need a true No. 2 tight end, but also someone to possibly replace Schultz when he becomes a free agent again in 2023.

Hailing from Wisconsin, Ferguson was underused in the Badgers’ passing game but well-versed in his run blocking assignments. Ferguson comfortably fit into the TE2 role because of his college experience and showed he has untapped talent as a pass-catcher in the process.

While his stat line of 19 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns won’t drop jaws, his contributions and steady performance give him unofficial “steal” status as a fourth-round pick. Cowboys fans should feel quite familiar with the scenario, considering Schultz himself was a fourth rounder in 2018. However Schultz didn’t emerge as an option until his third season.

In a field of 74, Pro Football Focus graded his 2022 play 24th overall, making him the second-highest graded rookie tight end in his class. With 430 offensive snaps, Ferguson played 40% of the offense’s total snaps.

In those snaps he had limited targets but had a promising 86% catch rate and a positive DVOA (value over an average replacement) of 4.6%.

His career trajectory started at an elevation higher than many Day 1 and Day 2 tight ends, and it continued to rise as the season progressed, painting a pretty picture for his future in Dallas.

With Schultz set to hit free agency in March, the Cowboys may have an opening at the top of their depth chart. Based on his play in his rookie season, Ferguson is the most likely answer to replace Schultz. And given his well-rounded skillset and consistency on the field, there’s no reason to think he won’t rise to the occasion.

