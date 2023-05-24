Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson to attend Tight End University in June

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson will spend a few days this June learning with and from the best at the position as he embarks on his second pro season and bid to be the starting tight end in Dallas in 2023.

Ferguson has committed to attend Tight End University, the popular summit put on annually by NFL stars Travis Kelce and George Kittle, as well as former pro tight end-turned-broadcaster Greg Olsen. This will be the third year for the program, whose mission is “creating a space for players to learn from each other and continue to elevate the level of play at the position,” as per the official TEU website.

News of Ferguson’s attendance was confirmed in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Last year’s TEU saw over 80 tight ends take part in a schedule that included classroom time as well as hands-on technique and strategy sessions. This summer’s program promises opportunities for invitees to “bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more.”

Ex-Cowboy Dalton Schultz participated in TEU in both 2021 and 2022. At the time of writing, Noah Fant (Seahawks), Dallas Goedert (Eagles), Daniel Bellinger (Giants), Chig Okonkwo (Titans), and Pat Freiermuth (Steelers) have all confirmed they’ll be there this year. A full list of attendees has not yet been released.

Ferguson, the Cowboys’ fourth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2022, caught 19 passes in his rookie season, amassing 174 receiving yards and scoring two touchdowns while playing on 37% of the offense’s snaps.

He’ll be jockeying for his place in Mike McCarthy’s new offense in Dallas alongside fellow second-year man Peyton Hendershot and second-round draft pick Jake Schoonmaker. No word yet on if either of them will also attend Tight End University.

TEU will be held June 20-22 in Nashville.

