Cowboys-Jaguars TV coverage maps, how to stream, listen, wager in Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, looking to win their fifth-straight game on the season. It would be Dallas’ longest winning streak since winning six in a row from Week 2 through Week 8 of last year. Dallas had a four-game winning streak earlier this year, and their 10 wins on the season mark the first time in over two decades the franchise has won double-digit contests in back-to-back seasons.

The overall picture is pretty, but the Cowboys cannot afford to end up in the loss column on Sunday, and the Jaguars are capable of putting them their despite their record. Second-year QB Trevor Lawrence is hot and hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 8. Unfortunately, due to the Jaguars reputation, this game will not be seen by most of the country. Here’s how you’ll be able to catch the action on Sunday.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

When: Noon CT, Sunday, December 18, 2022

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Referee: Shawn Smith

All-time Series: Cowboys advantage, 4-3

Last Matchup: 10-14-2018, Cowboys won at home, 40-7

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook(current as of 8:30 am, December 18)

Wagering information (Visit tipico.com for all games)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -4.0

Over/Under: 47.5

Cowboys Money Line: -210 (Jacksonville +180)

The line opened at Dallas -5.5 last week Sunday.

Television: If you're in the RED, you can watch the game

From 506Sports.com

█

Dallas @ Jacksonville

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

█

Philadelphia @ Chicago

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

█

Atlanta @ New Orleans

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

█

New England @ Las Vegas (LATE)

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

█

Arizona @ Denver (LATE)

Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Streaming Options

Weekly, if your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or their opponent), you can also live stream the game from several viewing apps. Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial) Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the affiliates listed above.

Story continues

Social Media

Like Cowboys Wire on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter

Satellite Radio Channels

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 111, XM 382, Internet 808

Texans Stream: Sirius 82, XM 227, Internet 814

Bye-week scenarios for top contenders entering Sunday

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire