Cowboys’ Israel Mukuamu is showing his versatility, highest-graded rookie safety per PFF

Making an NFL roster is tough, however sixth-round picks like Israel Mukuamu have an even harder climb. Players picked that far into the draft process are seen as projects and not someone who can contribute to a roster early. Nonetheless, the former South Carolina Gamecock proclaimed that he’d be the best cornerback in the 2021 NFL draft. His career has taken a slight turn.

The 6-foot-4 defensive back has taken his talents to the safety position. Mukuamu has played free safety and in the box and he’s played both positions so well that according to Pro Football Focus he’s the highest-graded rookie safety in the NFL during the preseason.

Dallas is using rookie Israel Mukuamu everywhere, and he's handled things well — highest-graded rookie safety right now. LOS: 8 snaps

Box: 27

SCB: 18

FS: 25 — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) August 14, 2021

Mukuamu has also taken snaps at the line of scrimmage and slot or nickel cornerback. With Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson as seemingly the only locks at cornerback or safety heading into the new season, Mukuamu’s versatility will allow him to put plenty of reps on film and earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

It didn’t take long for Mukuamu to catch the eye of a former Cowboys safety. Barry Church, who played in Dallas for seven seasons (2010-2016), put everyone on notice during rookie minicamp back in May about what Mukuamu could bring to the Cowboy’s defense.

“You heard it here first, Mukuamu. Israel Mukuamu,” Church said. “He was the corner opposite of Jaycee Horn down there in South Carolina. And they moved him back to free safety and this is a big kid, 6’4, 212….so he’s a big guy, big kid. They moved him back to free safety – so I was looking a the DB drills. I’m just, you know, biased as a safety. So I’m looking at him and this guy looked fluid. I’m talking about from the breaks, I mean there was no false steps, he wasn’t stepping in a bucket. Everything just seemed to be a positive movement with this guy.”

How about some rookie reps. Pretty sure Quinton Bohanna got a sack here, but DiNucci extended the play & Israel Mukuamu gets the PBU. Clearly thought he should’ve had a pick. pic.twitter.com/n92efR2AgD — David Helman (@HelmanDC) July 27, 2021

Great look at an interception by Israel Mukuamu. Play call was a ‘late game’ 3rd & 15, DiNucci trying to make a play. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/8PxPgc1Rp1 — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 28, 2021

Mukuamu played well in his first two seasons with the Gamecocks. He appeared in 13 games (two starts) as a true freshman in 2018 and registered 17 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. After earning a starting role at safety for the 2019 season, Mukuamu was moved to cornerback to play opposite 2021 first-round pick, Jaycee Horn. He tallied 59 tackles, four interceptions (led the team), nine pass breakups, and scored a defensive touchdown which led to him garnering Second-Team All-SEC honors.

His junior campaign was cut short due to a groin injury. Mukuamu only played in six games but he logged five starts across cornerback and safety, again showing he has value in multiple areas. He finished tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

There are two preseason games left for the Cowboys. That gives Mukuamu a lot of opportunities to carve out a role on Dan Quinn’s defense this season and become one of the steals of the 2021 NFL draft.

