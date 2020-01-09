Cowboys interviewing UT run game coordinator Stan Drayton

The Cowboys might keep running backs coach Gary Brown, who has served in that role since 2013. Or they might not.

The team is interviewing University of Texas associate head coach and run game coordinator Stan Drayton today, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Drayton is intriguing because he coached Ezekiel Elliott at Ohio State.

He went to the Bears in 2015, spending two seasons as their running backs coach. Drayton has coached at Texas since 2017.

Elliott has led the league in rushing in two of his four seasons.