Cowboys interviewed Rams’ Thomas Brown for OC job

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this offseason and he quickly landed with the Los Angeles Chargers as Brandon Staley’s new OC. Dallas is now searching for Moore’s replacement and it is looking at the Rams’ staff for possible candidates.

Jerry Jones told reporters on Wednesday that the Cowboys have interviewed Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator position. Brown has become a popular coaching target this year, getting looks from the Chargers, Commanders, Texans and now Cowboys.

Brown is currently the Rams’ assistant head coach and tight ends coach, though he also helped with the running backs midway through last season. Just 36 years old, Brown got his start in the NFL with the Rams in 2020 and has progressed every year since.

The Texans and Chargers already filled the vacancies that Brown interviewed for, but the Rams are still in danger of losing him to the Commanders or Cowboys.

