Cowboys interview Thomas Brown, McVay’s Asst HC, for OC role

Add another name to the list of potential replacements for Kellen Moore as Cowboys offensive coordinator.

Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday that the club has interviewed Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown for the position. Jeff Nixon from the Panthers had previously been revealed to be a candidate.

At 36 years old, Brown is a relative newcomer to coaching in the pros; his 2020 job as L.A.’s running backs coach was his first in the NFL after collegiate stints at Georgia, Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, Miami, and South Carolina.

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys have interviewed Thomas Brown from the Rams and Jeff Nixon from the Panthers for the vacant OC job — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 1, 2023

Brown met with Minnesota last year about their OC gig and was requested by Miami for an head coaching interview before they settled on Mike McDaniel.

According to Rams Wire, Brown has gotten plenty of looks during this cycle of coaching interviews, too, garnering sit-downs with the Chargers and Commanders regarding offensive coordinator roles, and he interviewed for the Texans head coaching job as well.

Brown figures to be one of the hottest young coaching prospects for the next few hiring cycles. Rams head coach Sean McVay called him “one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around; that’s why he’s also the assistant head coach.”

While the Cowboys’ new OC won’t be calling plays, he will fulfill several key duties on Mike McCarthy’s staff. And with the team also having dismissed its assistant head coach and its running backs coach, the fact that Brown has experience in both roles may help his candidacy in Dallas.

