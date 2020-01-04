Cowboys interview Marvin Lewis

The Cowboys have begun searching for their next head coach before parting ways with their current one.

Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Cowboys have interviewed former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. Lewis quietly met with the Cowboys, and he’s leaving Dallas on Saturday.

Lewis was a candidate for the Washington job, which went to former Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

This news follows the report that former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who is under consideration for the other three current vacancies, will meet with the Cowboys.

These developments bolster the notion that the Cowboys won’t be pursuing a college coach and the learning curve that comes along with that approach, instead looking at coaches with NFL experience.

Others to watch in this regard include Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, a former Cowboys defensive coordinator whose season may end Sunday, Vikings assistant head coach Gary Kubiak, and Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, a former Cowboys player who served as interim coach in Miami for 12 games in 2015.