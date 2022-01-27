Should Cowboys be interested in Kaiir Elam despite slew of recent early round CBs?

The Dallas Cowboys’ secondary has long been an issue, but it looked much improved this past season under new defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn. Cornerback Trevon Diggs had a vastly improved year following his rookie campaign, leading the league in interceptions with 11. The Cowboys’ cornerback depth chart reads as follows: Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, and special teamer CJ Goodwin. Diggs, Joseph and Wright are all still on their rookie deals and look to be in Dallas at least for the next few years. Brown’s deal ends after 2022 and Lewis’ deal following the 2023 season.

A team can never have enough cornerbacks, and this looks to be especially true in Dallas this year. Diggs ascent is going to lead to a huge payday, limiting the amount of resources that can be allocated elsewhere, so a slew of young talent to take over for the veterans is a necessity. If the right fight comes along, they need to be fully prepared to pull the trigger on the position, but is there anyone at the top-end of the draft class worthy of bypassing bigger needs? Could University of Florida’s Kaiir Elam be that enticing?

Measurables and Stats

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Weight: 195 pounds

Jersey Number: 5

Tackles (2021): 29 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss

Impact Plays: 1 interception, 5 pass deflections

Film Study Information

Games Watched: Texas A&M (2020), Georgia (2020), USF (2021), Alabama (2021)

Best Game: Texas A&M (2020)

Worst Game: Georgia (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Long speed: Has reported 4.51 40 time, so long speed doesn’t seem to be his strong suit. Didn’t show up really on tape. Kept up with the shiftier WRs, wasn’t asked to cover the absolute burners. Could be a defensive coach masking his speed here. There were one or two reps where he was outmatched speed wise. Although he held his own against Alabama’s Jameson Williams on 9 routes, maybe he plays up or down to the speed of his opponent.

Run Support: Disguises blitzes very well. Keeps good containment on runs to the outside. Willing tackler.

COD Ability: Very quick click and close, plants and goes, no transition or gather step needed.

Tackling: Willing tackler, capable and willing to charge downhill and make the stop. Willing to come off his assignment and make the tackle. Saw a rep or two where Elam made a “business decision” and didn’t go for the tackle, hope its just for college and doesn’t translate to the pros.

Physicality/Toughness: Has a big enough frame to matchup against big bodied X receivers or TEs. Physical player, won’t shy away from a tackle.

Performance Evaluation:

Man Coverage: Comfortable in press man. Good technique, doesn’t open up until the WR has committed to their route. Stays in phase well with the receiver. Could transition his eyes to the WRs hip during the stem of the route to better anticipate cuts. Gets his eyes back and locates the football in flight. Tends to favor inside leverage when in press man, so he can use the sideline as an extra defender. Wasn’t asked to disguise coverage at all. Able to fight through hand battling in the stem of the route.

Zone Coverage: Comfortable in zone coverage, where he can sit back on the route and keep his eyes on the QB. Passes off route concepts very well when in zone coverage.

Ball skills: Gets his eyes back to locate the football and make a play on it while keeping track of the WR.

Reaction/Recovery: Recovers very well when a shifty receiver causes him to flip his hips mid stem. Doesn’t lose any ground on the WR. If he loses a step during the release he gains in back almost immediately. Has this uncanny ability to always be able to recover if he gets out of phase.

Awareness: Has very good situational awareness, knows how to position himself on the goal-line to keep a hand on the WR and get his eyes back to

Strengths:

Looks to be a prototypical Cover 3 corner. Has arm length, decent height and can locate the ball. Has an uncanny ability to recover ground if he loses a step during the stem of the route. Has very good situational awareness, uses the sideline as an extra defender. Has good technique in press man coverage.

Weaknesses:

I have questions about his long speed, it seems he plays up to or down to the competition is lined up against. I have no clue how he will do against the speedsters in the NFL. Didn’t really see him lined up against shifty slot receivers, if he was in the slot he was traveling with a bigger player.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The uncertainty of Dallas’ coordinator situation plays into all January profiles. If this was the Cover 3 Dan Quinn of old, there would be no question the Cowboys would be sprinting to the podium to turn this draft card in, if he is available. But Quinn has undergone a scheme change and incorporated significantly more man coverage. And then what if he’s the head coach somewhere next year instead of the Dallas DC?

Elam wouldn fit in the new Dan Quinn defense, as well though. He is fantastic in zone and has good technique in press man. He has a very high football IQ, and has remarkable recovery ability. Elam projects as a Year 1 starter who would develop very quickly if in the right scheme.

Prospect Grade:

Man Coverage (15) 14 Run Support (5) 4. Zone Coverage (10) 9.5 COD Ability (10) 9 Reaction/Recovery (10) 9.5 Awareness (10) 9 Long speed (10) 8 Tackling (10) 8.2 Ball skills(10) 8.8 Physicality/Toughness (10) 8.5

Final Grade:

88.5, 1st round

