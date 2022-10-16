When should Cowboys re-insert Dak Prescott in starting lineup? 'NFL Gameday Morning'
The "NFL Gameday Morning" crew discuss shen should the Dallas Cowboys re-insert quarterback Dak Prescott in starting lineup.
After two weeks of London games, the NFL’s Sunday slate returns its more familiar schedule albeit with the addition of bye weeks for the first time this season. The Bills, Eagles, Rams and Vikings each have the week off, meaning two fewer games on Sunday.
Jameis Winston is active for the Saints on Sunday, but he won’t be starting at quarterback against the Bengals. Andy Dalton will be the starter for the third straight week and a report on Sunday morning indicates that he may be remaining in that role beyond Winston’s recovery from the back and ankle injuries that [more]
The African-American coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers told reporters that he rejects the injection of racial identity politics into football.
For a few years, El Clasico hadn't produced classics. Vinicius and Federico Valverde are elevating it — and elevating Real Madrid — once again.
The Baltimore Ravens announced their inactives for Week 6 against the New York Giants
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Alabama's loss to Tennessee means there will be a new No. 1 in the coaches poll this week. Will it be Georgia or Ohio State in the top spot?
College Football Power Rankings after a week 7 that featured three teams in the top 10 falling and eight in the top 25.
Good news for the Bengals on the injury front before playing the Saints.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the [more]
The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their top offensive linemen against the Minnesota Vikings.
Should Tennessee be ranked No. 1 this week?
These 68 NFL writers didn’t reach a consensus about who will prevail in the Chiefs’ game against the Bills.
After Alabama's loss to Tennessee, Nick Saban spoke with the media. We will provide you with everything that he had to say following the game.
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
All the information you need to get ready for the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
These were the best moments of "College GameDay" before Tennessee football's showdown with Alabama on Saturday, from Peyton Manning to Lee Corso.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 7? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning