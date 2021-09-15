Cowboys injury woes quickly opening the door for Eagles in NFC East

The #Cowboys best pass-rusher, Demarcus Lawrence is now out for the better part of the season. A broken foot, suffered in practice. Just terrible luck for Lawrence and the Dallas D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys were already without starting right tackle La’el Collins and wide receiver Michael Gallup, and now they’ll be without their best pass rusher as well.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Demarcus Lawrence sustained a broken foot and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

We’re only two weeks into the regular season, but Philadelphia currently sits atop the NFC East as Washington will be without Ryan Fitzpatrick after he suffered a serious hip injury.

Depending on how long it takes Fitzpatrick to recover, Washington’s path to a second consecutive division crown just got a little more difficult. The New York Giants suffered a loss in their season opener and could spend 2021 chasing an identity.

Philadelphia has quickly become the healthiest team in the NFL and a darkhorse candidate in the division should now be looked at as the favorite.

List

Eagles vs. 49ers: 5 storylines to follow in Week 2

Related